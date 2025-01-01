Articles on Training

- Communication How to Write Good Incident Response Reports
Writing effective incident response reports is essential for communicating critical details, instilling confidence, and facilitating organizational learning. A good report should be concise,...
- Career My Story So Far and Your Own Career Journey
Reflecting on a career journey can provide valuable insights for professionals at any stage, from starting as an outsider to becoming a CISO. Embracing one's background, staying flexible, and...
- Leadership 3 Opportunities for Cybersecurity Leaders Who Choose to Stay
When security leaders reach a tenure milestone, they often face a choice: switch employers or stay and evolve. For those who stay, three strategic paths exist: maintaining the current pace, slowing...
- Career Let's Address the Cybersecurity Careers Gap
The difficulty many face in entering and progressing in cybersecurity stems from a "careers gap" rather than just a skills shortage. Bridging this gap requires organizations to embrace...
- Malware Analysis How You Can Start Learning Malware Analysis
Malware analysis combines skills from incident response, forensics, and engineering, making it an accessible field for many security professionals. A practical approach to learning involves...
- Communication How You Can Write Better Threat Reports
Writing about cybersecurity threats requires deciding what details to include, demonstrating sound analysis, and addressing multiple audiences. A rating sheet checklist can help ensure threat reports...