Articles on Training

Communication How to Write Good Incident Response Reports Writing effective incident response reports is essential for communicating critical details, instilling confidence, and facilitating organizational learning. A good report should be concise,...

Career My Story So Far and Your Own Career Journey Reflecting on a career journey can provide valuable insights for professionals at any stage, from starting as an outsider to becoming a CISO. Embracing one's background, staying flexible, and...

Leadership 3 Opportunities for Cybersecurity Leaders Who Choose to Stay When security leaders reach a tenure milestone, they often face a choice: switch employers or stay and evolve. For those who stay, three strategic paths exist: maintaining the current pace, slowing...

Career Let's Address the Cybersecurity Careers Gap The difficulty many face in entering and progressing in cybersecurity stems from a "careers gap" rather than just a skills shortage. Bridging this gap requires organizations to embrace...

Malware Analysis How You Can Start Learning Malware Analysis Malware analysis combines skills from incident response, forensics, and engineering, making it an accessible field for many security professionals. A practical approach to learning involves...