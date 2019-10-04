Security builder & leader

Top 10 Cybersecurity Writing Mistakes

Common writing mistakes span structure, look, words, tone, and information—the key aspects that work together to capture and hold readers' attention. Avoiding these pitfalls strengthens technical writing and helps security professionals communicate more effectively.

Top 10 Cybersecurity Writing Mistakes - illustration

Want to strengthen your writing in under an hour? Watch the video I recorded to help you avoid the top 10 writing mistakes I’ve encountered when working as a cybersecurity professional.

The mistakes you’ll see in this video—and the practical tips for avoiding them—span the key aspects of technical writing: structure, look, words, tone, and information. These elements work together to capture and hold your readers’ attention.

This video will not only help you write better but also preview the techniques I cover in my online course Cybersecurity Writing: Hack the Reader.

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

