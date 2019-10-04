Top 10 Cybersecurity Writing Mistakes

Common writing mistakes span structure, look, words, tone, and information—the key aspects that work together to capture and hold readers' attention. Avoiding these pitfalls strengthens technical writing and helps security professionals communicate more effectively.

Want to strengthen your writing in under an hour? Watch the video I recorded to help you avoid the top 10 writing mistakes I’ve encountered when working as a cybersecurity professional.

The mistakes you’ll see in this video—and the practical tips for avoiding them—span the key aspects of technical writing: structure, look, words, tone, and information. These elements work together to capture and hold your readers’ attention.

This video will not only help you write better but also preview the techniques I cover in my online course Cybersecurity Writing: Hack the Reader.