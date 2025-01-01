Articles on Training
- Communication Tips for Submitting a Security Conference Proposal
- Communication Strong Communication Skills: 10 Tips for IT Professionals Ten communication tips for IT professionals: frame conversations from the listener's perspective, avoid jargon, don't sound superior, switch to phone/in-person when email fails, let emotions cool...
- Training Make Security Policies Harder to Read to Improve Retention?
- Social Networking Negative Sentiment May Help Search Engine Optimization An online store owner deliberately provoked negative feedback to increase links and PageRank—search engines didn't differentiate negative discussions from positive ones. This highlights the need for...
- Social Networking Dealing With Brand Impersonations on Social Networks Brandjacking—imposters impersonating company brands on social networks—can be used to gain consumer trust or tarnish reputations. Each major platform (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, MySpace) has...
- Social Networking Learning to Live with Social Networks: Risks and Rewards Social networking changed how organizations interact with customers and individuals communicate. Understanding user motivations is essential—it's hard to discuss securing social network interactions...