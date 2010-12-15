Security builder & leader

Strong Communication Skills: 10 Tips for IT Professionals

Ten communication tips for IT professionals: frame conversations from the listener's perspective, avoid jargon, don't sound superior, switch to phone/in-person when email fails, let emotions cool before responding, find optimal timing, follow up on unanswered messages, agree on next steps, and be brief.

Good IT professionals know technology. Great IT professionals also know communications. I’m not referring to TCP/IP protocols, but rather to the person’s ability to discuss IT concepts with both technologists and with non-techies. Strong communication skills are critical for IT professionals, yet they are rarely emphasized in IT training or education programs.

Here are my 10 tips for IT professionals who want to improve their communication skills:

For more communication tips, take a look at my one-page Troubleshooting Human Communications cheat sheet.

More on
CommunicationTraining
2 min to read
Published: December 15, 2010
Updated: February 9, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →