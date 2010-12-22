Security builder & leader

Tips for Submitting a Security Conference Proposal

If you haven’t presented at a security conference, maybe you should. Speaking at an event can motivate you to conduct interesting research, spreads the knowledge that might otherwise remain solely in your head and also helps build your personal brand. I’m not talking exclusively about large venues, such as Black Hat and RSA conferences, but also about mid-sized events such as SOURCE, community-driven gatherings such as Security BSides and the meetings organized by specialized groups such as OWASP and ISSA.

Security conference organizers typically issue a call for proposals. Many proposals are rejected, because the number of people wishing to present typically exceeds the number of speaking slots. The proposals are also rejected because they don’t fit the event’s or organizers’ objectives, because the topic is not interesting or because the proposal isn’t well written.

Here are a few tips on preparing a strong conference proposal:

Once your proposal is accepted, work hard to prepare for the talk so that you shine at the event. You’ll need to deliver upon the promises made in your proposal and present in a way that will want people to invite you to the next event.

More on
CommunicationTraining
2 min to read
December 22, 2010

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →