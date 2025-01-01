Articles on Training

Social Networking Joining The Information Security Community on Twitter

Malware Combating Malware in the Enterprise

Incident Response Could a Data Breach Actually Help the Affected Brand? Research shows negative publicity can increase awareness for relatively unknown brands—negative book reviews increased sales for unknown authors. For breaches unrelated to a company's core purpose,...

Training Professional Certifications and the Seductive Power of Similarity Professional certifications act as similarity signals that help people "click"—research shows shared traits (same first name, hometown, interests) double connection likelihood. More exclusive...

Incident Response The Big Picture of the Security Incident Cycle Incident response doesn't exist in isolation—it connects with intrusion detection, penetration testing, application security, and network defense through a four-phase cycle: Plan, Resist, Detect, and...