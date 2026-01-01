Articles on Threat Intelligence

Below are my perspectives on Threat Intelligence, drawn from my work as a security leader and practitioner.

Threat Intelligence Six Signals for Threat Attribution Intelligence analysts weigh six signals together to build defensible attribution to a threat actor. For each one, they use a disciplined methodology we can cite and stress-test.

Threat Intelligence How You Can Write Better Threat Reports Writing about cybersecurity threats requires deciding what details to include, demonstrating sound analysis, and addressing multiple audiences. A rating sheet checklist can help ensure threat reports...

Threat Intelligence Report Template for Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Large-scale intrusions require organizing intelligence about adversary actions and response efforts. A threat intelligence report template leveraging the Intrusion Kill Chain, Courses of Action...

Threat Intelligence Anticipating Cyber Threats Beyond APT Organizations that experienced APT attacks years ago may offer insights into threats that will eventually reach other companies. Predicted trends include greater use of purchased exploits,...

Threat Intelligence When Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) Entered the Mainstream Enterprise Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) are custom, incident-specific signatures that organizations use to detect attacker artifacts. Mandiant popularized the term around 2007, and by 2015 the concept gained...