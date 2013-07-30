Researching Scams Helps Understand Human Vulnerabilities

Online scammers exploit predictable human vulnerabilities: starting scams in the physical world, customizing messages with victims' locations, appealing to vanity and self-interest, posing as familiar brands, exploiting link-sharing norms, and leveraging people's desire to feel secure. Understanding these tactics helps potential victims recognize when they're being manipulated.

Researching online scams opens a window into the world of deceit, offering a glimpse into human vulnerabilities that scammers exploit to further their interests at the victims’ expense. These social-engineering tactics are fascinating, because sometimes they work even when the person suspects that they are being manipulated.

Here are examples of 7 social engineering principles I’ve seen utilized as part of online scams:

Miscreants know how to exploit weaknesses in human psyche. Potential victims should understand their own vulnerabilities. This way, they might notice when they're being social-engineered before the scam has a chance to complete itself.