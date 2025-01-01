Articles on Networking

Malware 6 Ideas for a Protean Information Security Architecture Protean security architecture uses deception to complicate attackers' jobs asymmetrically—opening fake ports redirected to honeypots, deploying honeytokens mimicking applications, using DNS...

Malware The Worst Information Security Advice Ever A collection of terrible security advice gathered from Twitter: use short passwords, rely solely on firewalls for protection, skip testing before production deployment, avoid logging to prevent...

Networking The Hidden Costs of Information Security Projects Security projects often underestimate hidden costs: requirements gathering, transitioning from current solutions, project oversight, validation of completion, and personnel training. Applying Total...

Incident Response Initial Security Incident Questionnaire for Responders This cheat sheet helps incident handlers assess situations by asking the right questions: understanding background (how detected, security posture), defining communication parameters (coordinator,...

Risk Management Border Bias and Risk Perception in Information Security Research shows people irrationally believe state borders can protect against disasters, underestimating risks from across the line. In security, firewalls and other devices may create similar...