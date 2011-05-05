Security builder & leader

The Worst Information Security Advice Ever

A collection of terrible security advice gathered from Twitter: use short passwords, rely solely on firewalls for protection, skip testing before production deployment, avoid logging to prevent subpoenas, and assume Macs are immune to malware. Knowing bad advice helps recognize mistakes to avoid.

“What is the worst information security advice you ever received?” I asked on Twitter. I’d like to highlight (paraphrase) some of the responses and also to point you to a listing of more bad infosec recommendations. This way you know what to advise your adversaries and, perhaps, what mistakes to avoid making yourself. Just to clarify, the “advice” below is what the kind folks on Twitter received and shared with me. This is not the recommendations they themselves made.

Password Security

Network Security

Security Practices

Malware Defense

Other Areas

More Bad Advice

Since I’ve heard (and maybe even given) my share of bad information security advice, I created some time ago a cheat sheet called How to Suck at Information Security. It lists 53 common infosec mistakes (‘cause listing 54 would give your adversaries too much ammunition).

Thanks to everyone who shared with me the bad advice they received! I got more responses than I could fit into one blog posting.

More on
MalwareNetworking
2 min to read
Published: May 5, 2011
Updated: May 10, 2016

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →