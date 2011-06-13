Security builder & leader

6 Ideas for a Protean Information Security Architecture

Protean security architecture uses deception to complicate attackers' jobs asymmetrically—opening fake ports redirected to honeypots, deploying honeytokens mimicking applications, using DNS sinkholes, and deploying infection markers. An environment that changes may be harder to attack than to defend.

Proteus, as envisioned by Andrea Alciato. Source: Wikipedia Proteus, a sea god, could change his shape to confuse adversaries and avoid capture. Thinking along these lines, I wonder how the security architecture of networks and applications might incorporate protean properties, making it harder (more expensive and time-consuming) for attackers to compromise our defenses?

An environment that often changes may be harder to attack, but it is also hard to manage. In fact, many vulnerabilities seem to be associated with our inability to securely and timely implement changes, such as deploying security updates or disabling unnecessary services.

To create a protean security architecture, we’ll need to think asymmetrically: what attributes can complicate attackers’ jobs more than they complicate the jobs of defenders? I am not sure how to do this, but I have a few ideas to get started:

Proteus eventually captured by Menelaus, who found a way of ambushing Proteus and chaining him down. (Menelaus had an insider’s help, having received a tip from Idothea—Proteus’ daughter.) So a protean approach to defense isn’t foolproof; it’s one of the elements we may be able to incorporate into an information security architecture to strengthen our resistance to attacks. Related:

