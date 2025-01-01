Articles on Malware
- Tools Controlling Adobe Acrobat/Reader JavaScript Support Disabling JavaScript in Adobe Acrobat/Reader renders many PDF exploits ineffective. If full disabling isn't practical, Adobe's JavaScript Blacklist Framework lets users selectively disable risky API...
- Tools When Successful Security Measures Are Taken For Granted When security controls consistently protect without incident, beneficiaries may question their value: "No breaches recently—why do we need a CISO?" Collect meaningful metrics showing safeguards are...
- Social Networking Explaining Computer Security Terms to Ordinary People Technical jargon that security professionals use daily may be meaningless to non-IT people. A collaborative effort with SANS Institute defines commonly-used security terms like firewall, exploit, and...
- Malware 5 Events in 2011 That Challenged Online Security and Trust Assumptions
- Malware Using Netsh for Easier Network Setup in a Malware Lab Windows' netsh tool can save and restore network configurations, useful for malware analysis labs that frequently switch between isolated segments and Internet-connected networks. Save configurations...
- Malware The Dark Side of Remote Desktop The Morto worm spread by scanning for RDP on port 3389 and brute-forcing Administrator passwords using common credentials. Tools like TSGrinder and Ncrack automate RDP password attacks. Mitigations...