Articles on Malware

Tools Controlling Adobe Acrobat/Reader JavaScript Support Disabling JavaScript in Adobe Acrobat/Reader renders many PDF exploits ineffective. If full disabling isn't practical, Adobe's JavaScript Blacklist Framework lets users selectively disable risky API...

Tools When Successful Security Measures Are Taken For Granted When security controls consistently protect without incident, beneficiaries may question their value: "No breaches recently—why do we need a CISO?" Collect meaningful metrics showing safeguards are...

Social Networking Explaining Computer Security Terms to Ordinary People Technical jargon that security professionals use daily may be meaningless to non-IT people. A collaborative effort with SANS Institute defines commonly-used security terms like firewall, exploit, and...

Malware 5 Events in 2011 That Challenged Online Security and Trust Assumptions

Malware Using Netsh for Easier Network Setup in a Malware Lab Windows' netsh tool can save and restore network configurations, useful for malware analysis labs that frequently switch between isolated segments and Internet-connected networks. Save configurations...