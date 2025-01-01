Articles on Malware

Social Networking Antivirus Vendors Consider Facebook Activity Protection Antivirus vendors are experimenting with Facebook apps (Norton Safe Web, BitDefender Safego) that review links shared on users' walls for malware. These run on vendor infrastructure using Facebook's...

Malware Low Price as a Differentiator for Information Security Products Low price can be a security product differentiator in several ways: strengthening an ecosystem (Microsoft's free Security Essentials), as loss leaders bundled with other products, as freemium...

Malware 5 Common Malware Infection Approaches Five common infection vectors: client-side exploits (browser, PDF, Office), server-side network vulnerabilities, social engineering to trick users into installing malware, propagation via USB drives...

Malware Honeypots as Part of a Modern IT Infrastructure Honeypots are decoy systems designed to be attacked. They slow intruders, decrease false positives (any connection is suspicious), capture malware samples, and reveal attacker intentions. The main...

Malware Key Challenges of Combating Malware in the Enterprise Enterprise malware defense is harder than single-host protection due to diverse business needs preventing consistent controls, geographic dispersement creating visibility gaps, political complexities...