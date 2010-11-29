Security builder & leader

5 Common Malware Infection Approaches

Five common infection vectors: client-side exploits (browser, PDF, Office), server-side network vulnerabilities, social engineering to trick users into installing malware, propagation via USB drives crossing air gaps, and brute-forcing weak passwords over network services like SSH and SMB.

Malicious software can find its way onto systems in numerous ways. When evaluating the effectiveness of your ability to combat malware, consider how you would handle the following common infection vectors:

Consider which of these infection vectors are most likely to work in your organization, while accounting for the damage that can arise from those attack scenarios. Then adjust your defenses accordingly.

For my perspective on modern malware capabilities, take a look at my presentation Malware Threats and Defenses That Work, which includes slides and detailed speaker notes.

Also, check out the 2-day Combating Malware in the Enterprise course I recently co-authored at SANS :-)

November 29, 2010

