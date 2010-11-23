Security builder & leader

Key Challenges of Combating Malware in the Enterprise

Enterprise malware defense is harder than single-host protection due to diverse business needs preventing consistent controls, geographic dispersement creating visibility gaps, political complexities of real organizations, heterogeneous IT requiring broad expertise, and myriad laws affecting response.

Hardening guides and various security tools make it possible to lock down a single host to resist infection. Similarly, watching over a single system to discover an intrusion attempt is usually within the realm of possibilities. Even responding to a malware infection on a single system is a manageable, though time consuming process.

In contrast, the challenges of combating malware at the enterprise scale are an order of magnitude more difficult, and require a different set of skills and tools. Here’s why:

How to deal with these challenges? Enterprise Management Systems (EMS) can help. So can specialized enterprise-grade anti-malware tools. Technological and communications skills of the IT staff matter a lot. So does looking at malware as an element of the overall security incident cycle. And more.

If this interests you, take a look at the 2-day Combating Malware in the Enterprise course, which I recently co-authored at SANS Institute. Also, I discuss the topic in some detail in an article titled 4 Steps To Combat Malware Enterprise-Wide.

More on
MalwareIncident Response
2 min to read
November 23, 2010

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →