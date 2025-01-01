Articles on Malware

Malware Metrics for Measuring Enterprise Malware Defenses Tracking "infections caught" provides little insight because changes could reflect better detection or just more attacks. More useful metrics include percentage of systems with current AV signatures,...

Tools Mitigating Attacks on the Web Browser and Add-Ons Drive-by exploits target vulnerabilities in browsers and add-ons like Java, Adobe Reader, and Flash. Defense involves sandboxing (Chrome, IE, Adobe Reader X), tightening settings via Group Policy,...

Tools Mitigating Attacks on the User of the Web Browser Browsers are improving protection against socially-engineered malware. Internet Explorer's SmartScreen includes application reputation tracking—warning users about executables without reputation...

Training Deploying Google Chrome in the Enterprise Google released enterprise-friendly Chrome deployment tools: MSI installer packages for central rollout, ADM policy templates for Group Policy configuration, and Chrome Frame plugin for IE. Group...

Tools 10 Information Security Mistakes: A False Sense of Security Ten practices that create false security: capturing logs without sufficient detail, policies no one follows, vulnerability scans without remediation processes, pen tests excluding workstations,...