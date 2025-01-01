Articles on Malware

- Malware Wish-List for Endpoint Anti-Malware Products
Endpoint security products should be unobtrusive by auto-tuning UI complexity based on user proficiency and only interrupting for critical alerts. They should baseline browsing patterns to flag...
- Malware 4 Steps To Combat Malware Enterprise-Wide
Enterprise malware defense follows four phases: Plan by understanding infection vectors and prioritizing targets; Resist using enterprise management systems to deploy controls at scale; Detect...
- Social Networking When Bots Chat With Social Network Participants
Scammers use compromised social network accounts for malicious chats—currently with human operators, but increasingly automated bots. Creating intelligent chat bots for Facebook is straightforward...
- Social Networking When Bots Control Content on Social Networking Sites
Bots on social networks build fake friendships to improve reputation, mimic human profiles to evade detection, and flood discussions with spam to drown out legitimate content. Social networking sites...
- Malware When Malware Distributes Links Through Social Networks
Malware like Koobface spreads on social networks by posting links from compromised accounts—people click because they trust friends' shares. Telling users to stop clicking won't work. Better tools...
- Malware The Worrisome State of the Information Security Industry
The security industry faces fundamental problems: tools don't cater to our needs, vendors misrepresent capabilities, professionals preach to the choir rather than connecting with colleagues, spending...