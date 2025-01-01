Articles on Malware

Social Engineering Attackers Are Attracted to Email Like Flies to Honey Email contains business plans, credentials, and sensitive data that attackers harvest after compromising systems—either from local PST files or directly from Exchange servers. Mitigations include...

Malware More Metrics for Measuring Enterprise Malware Defenses Additional malware defense metrics to track: where on systems malware was present (indicating which defenses failed), ratio of real-time versus scheduled scan detections, reinfection rates within 3...

Social Networking A Quick Look at Defensio for Protecting Facebook Activities Websense Defensio is a Facebook app that alerts users to spam, malware distribution attempts, and links to undesirable content. Due to Facebook API limitations, it can only alert rather than...