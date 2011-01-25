Security builder & leader

Wish-List for Endpoint Anti-Malware Products

Endpoint security products should be unobtrusive by auto-tuning UI complexity based on user proficiency and only interrupting for critical alerts. They should baseline browsing patterns to flag anomalies, safeguard social networking activities, and leverage community intelligence and hardware security features.

The makers of anti-virus and other endpoint security products keep improving their products to keep up with the competitive marketplace and with the threat landscape. As I consider the features I’d like to see in such tools, the following wish list comes to mind. Some tools incorporate a few of these features, but there’s much room for improvement.

Make the product as unobtrusive as possible, balancing the ease of use with the strength of protection. (I wrote about ease of use as a competitive advantage earlier.) Specifically:

Flag anomalous web-browsing activities by automatically building a baseline of the user’s browsing patterns. Use the strength of the deviation from the norm as part of the calculation when identifying malware. Track behavioral characteristics such as:

Safeguard the user’s on-line social networking activities, flagging anomalies and providing guidance based on data collected across the large user base. Track behavioral characteristics such as:

Consider incorporating the following technological improvements into the product:

What recommendations would you make to product managers of anti-virus products and other endpoint security tools?

