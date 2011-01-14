Security builder & leader

The Worrisome State of the Information Security Industry

The security industry faces fundamental problems: tools don't cater to our needs, vendors misrepresent capabilities, professionals preach to the choir rather than connecting with colleagues, spending ignores business risks, programs are stuck in bureaucratic cycles, and assessments don't reflect real attack scenarios.

The information security industry is confused, having noticed that the common practices for addressing IT risks or protecting data often don’t work. Something is afoot in the security community, and that’s a good thing.

This month alone there has been a steady stream of discussions in the blogosphere, expressing concerns such as:

Now I’m getting verklempt! Does anything actually work in the infosec industry?

Update: I made a few recommendations for improving the situation by expanding the information security toolbox.

