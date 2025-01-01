Articles on Leadership

Social Networking Twitter Social Networking Among Information Security People Twitter offers three-fold value for security professionals: discovering curated content (users act as content curators), interacting with peers (social stigmas almost non-existent), and researching...

Leadership Saying Something Nice About Information Security

Tools Common Failures of Information Security Tools (Part 2) HIPS can miss attacks or wrongly block legitimate actions. Log management may fail to capture necessary events or confuse analysts with poor reporting. Vulnerability management tools may miss patches...

Risk Management How Information Security Professionals Are Different

Assessments 3 Reasons Why People Choose to Ignore Security Recommendations People avoid information that challenges beliefs, demands undesired action, or causes unpleasant emotions—all common with security assessments. Recipients may resist findings that contradict "my...