Security builder & leader

Saying Something Nice About Information Security

Opportunities and reasons for complaining about the state of information security are plentiful. Yet, life goes on despite the various doom’s day scenarios that have been predicted for our organizations, networks, computers and applications. Seeing how easy it is to get stressed out about information security, it may be worth to outline a few things that seem to be working OK in the industry:

Do you have something nice to say about information security? Perhaps the non-security video above from Improv Everywhere will inspire you.

More on
Leadership
2 min to read
Published: August 22, 2011
Updated: February 13, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →