Articles on Encryption

Encryption Confusing the Padlock and the Favicon in the Web Browser Attackers can display padlock-shaped favicons to fool users into thinking non-HTTPS connections are secure. Chrome and Firefox addressed this by removing favicons from the URL bar, while Internet...

Incident Response 9 Convenient Lies in Information Security Common security claims are often oversimplifications: encryption alone doesn't secure data, compliance doesn't address all necessary controls, security seals reflect limited scans, background checks...

Encryption What Information Security Can Learn from NYC Restaurant Inspections NYC's restaurant letter grades publicly signal food safety compliance, motivating improvements—72% of initially failing restaurants improved to A or B on second inspection. InfoSec could benefit from...

Malware 11 Recommendations for Coming Up to Speed on Bitcoin Bitcoin represents a precursor to future distributed online payment approaches. Security implications include compromised computers being used for mining, trojans designed to steal Bitcoin wallets,...

Risk Management Understand the Risks of Email Search Add-Ons and Services Cloud email search tools like Greplin and Xobni index messages and contacts across services, creating attractive targets for attackers. Most vendors provide little detail about security measures....