9 Convenient Lies in Information Security

Common security claims are often oversimplifications: encryption alone doesn't secure data, compliance doesn't address all necessary controls, security seals reflect limited scans, background checks don't guarantee future behavior, and security awareness training doesn't necessarily change employee behavior.

Organizations sometimes “stretch the truth” regarding their ability to safeguard data, protect systems or offer other assurances related to information security. The crux of the problem is that implementing security is hard, as is explaining the effectiveness and roles of various controls. So we’re often left with promises or recommendations that can, at best, be seen as having an optimistic perspective on security.

Here are some of the statements that might often be considered lies, half-truths or idealistic simplifications…

Your data is secure because:

Protect yourself on-line by:

Your data is safe with our employees because:

When you see or hear the claims above, dig deeper to understand their meaning. When you hear security advice, ponder whether it is practical. If you are tempted to offer untruths to users or customers, make sure your statements are actually accurate and provide additional details where relevant and appropriate.

September 9, 2011

