Security builder & leader

Respect the Browser - Security Awareness Recommendations

Six brief browser safety recommendations for non-technical users: use bookmarks to avoid typosquatting, patch browsers and add-ons automatically, ensure HTTPS for sensitive data, log out properly, avoid public computers for sensitive tasks, and use anti-virus with browser security modules.

Security awareness training usually incorporates web security topics. The message needs to be brief and relevant to non-techies, so they will pay attention. Consider focusing the audience’s attention on the browser—a tool that, for most people, personifies the web both at home and at work.

The title of this list was inspired by the Respect the Escalator safety poster I saw in the New York City Subway: Respect the Browser.

If you could only share 6 brief web safety recommendations with non-technical computer users, how similar would your list be to mine?

More on
MalwareWeb SecurityEncryption
2 min to read
April 5, 2011

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →