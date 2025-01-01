Articles on Career

Career Reflections of a Security Professional: Podcast Interview A career in information security involves learning from failures, being inspired by others, and developing business and communication skills alongside technical expertise. Professional certifications...

Risk Management First Impression Tips for Security Startups Making a good first impression requires researching prospects before contact, establishing credibility by demonstrating relevant experience, and customizing elevator pitches to the listener's...

Assessments Experts Cannot Help Overstating Their Expertise Self-proclaimed experts are more likely to claim knowledge of things they don't know, including nonexistent terms in their fields of expertise. This overclaiming tendency means security professionals...

Career Tips for Getting the Right IT Job Landing the right IT job requires advance preparation, strategic networking, and treating interviews as two-way conversations. Key practices include understanding the role's requirements, customizing...

Career Security Trends and Your Career Plans Information security trends like operationalization, hypersegregation, and active defense create opportunities for both IT operations and security professionals. Operations personnel can expand into...