Articles on Career

- Career My Story So Far and Your Own Career Journey
Reflecting on a career journey can provide valuable insights for professionals at any stage, from starting as an outsider to becoming a CISO. Embracing one's background, staying flexible, and...
- Career Let's Address the Cybersecurity Careers Gap
The difficulty many face in entering and progressing in cybersecurity stems from a "careers gap" rather than just a skills shortage. Bridging this gap requires organizations to embrace...
- Leadership As a CISO, Are You a Builder, Fixer, or Scale Operator?
Security leaders can better navigate their careers by identifying whether their strengths lie in building programs from scratch, fixing broken ones, or scaling established operations. Understanding...
- Leadership What's It Like for a New CISO?
Transitioning into a CISO role involves forming an information security program, justifying cybersecurity purchases with business-relevant details, and addressing practical challenges like enabling...
- Leadership Joining Axonius to Tackle Cybersecurity Asset Management
IT asset management is a foundational security challenge that organizations increasingly struggle to address as modern paradigms like DevOps, IoT, and BYOD complicate tracking systems, devices, VMs,...
- Product Management Security Product Management at Large Companies vs. Startups
Product managers face different challenges and opportunities depending on whether they work at a large company or a startup. Large firms offer customer access and resources but come with bureaucracy,...