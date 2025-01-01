Product Management Practical Tips for Creating and Managing New Information Technology Products Product managers determine what to build, align roadmaps to business strategy, and drive product adoption by working with customers, sales, and engineering teams. Success requires understanding...

Malware Analysis Hybrid Analysis Grows Up - Acquired by CrowdStrike Payload Security, the company behind the Hybrid Analysis automated malware sandbox, was acquired by CrowdStrike after three years of operation. The free community platform—with approximately 44,000...

Malware Analysis Tips for Reverse-Engineering Malicious Code Reversing malicious Windows executables involves examining static properties, identifying suspicious strings and API calls, performing behavioral analysis, and using disassemblers and debuggers. Key...

Cloud How to Deploy Your Own Algo VPN Server in the DigitalOcean Cloud Tunneling connections through a VPN in a public cloud helps conceal your origin and safeguard traffic when performing security research or connecting over untrusted networks. Algo VPN is an...

Product Management What's It Like to Join a Startup's Executive Team? Joining a startup's executive team involves gaining situational awareness by talking with colleagues, board members, and customers to understand the company's real state. The early period also...