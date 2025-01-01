Malware The History of Fileless Malware - Looking Beyond the Buzzword The term "fileless malware" originated with Code Red worm in 2001 and initially meant malware that remained solely in memory. It evolved to encompass specimens that avoid placing malicious...

Malware Analysis Joining Minerva Labs to Keep Malware in Check Anti-malware products can employ deception-based approaches, such as fooling malware into thinking it's running in an analysis sandbox or simulating infection markers that specimens check to avoid...

Career Reflections of a Security Professional: Podcast Interview A career in information security involves learning from failures, being inspired by others, and developing business and communication skills alongside technical expertise. Professional certifications...

Social Engineering Misleading Trademark Registration Invoices and Scams Misleading trademark registration "invoices" solicit fees for private registry listings that provide little value, while appearing to be official government bills. These schemes have operated for...

Social Engineering How to Send Customer Emails That Don't Look Like Phishing Many legitimate business emails look indistinguishable from phishing attempts, training customers to accept fraudulent messages. Secure customer messages should avoid deep links, come from validated...