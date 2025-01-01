Malware Retired Malware Samples: Everything Old is New Again Legacy malware samples—like IRC-based backdoors with hidden backdoors, nuisance web pages that spawn endless windows, and Flash ads that hijack clipboards—demonstrate techniques that persist in...

Social Engineering Scammers Use Breached Personal Details to Persuade Victims Scammers include personal details from data breaches—such as passwords or phone numbers—in fraudulent messages to "prove" they have compromising information about their victims. These mass-mailed...

Communication Cyber is Cyber is Cyber The distinction between "cybersecurity" and "information security" is becoming academic as the world embraces "cyber" as the dominant term. Since non-specialists relate more to "cyber," security...

Communication Communicating About Cybersecurity in Plain English: Haiku! Security professionals often use language that guarantees their message will be ignored or misunderstood by non-technical audiences. Translating jargon-heavy policy text into sentences of no more...

Training Writing Tips for IT Professionals Technical writing requires understanding your readers' expectations and keeping messages as short and simple as possible to achieve objectives. Key practices include deleting unnecessary words,...