Top 10 Cloud Security Risks

Ten cloud-specific risks: lack of risk management framework, infrastructure sharing compromises, inconsistent controls in changing environments, loss of direct control, hypervisor exploitation, cross-VM inference attacks, misconfiguration vulnerabilities, unclear GRC programs, responsibility gaps between parties, and limited visibility into cloud operations.

Like any model of IT services, the cloud introduces several security challenges specific to this paradigm of computing.

Below are my top 10 cloud-specific risks that customers should understand and address when adopting cloud services. This is a summary of the key aspects of my earlier post on the topic.

November 9, 2010

