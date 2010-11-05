Security builder & leader

2 Types of Social Media and Social Networking Risks for Enterprises

Enterprise social networking risks fall into two categories: risks to organizations using social platforms for marketing (brand tarnishing, impersonation, vulnerable infrastructure on untrusted turf) and risks from employees using social sites (malicious links, malware, inadvertent data leakage, personal information exposure).

People get really worked up when discussing the dangers of social media andsocial networking. There are reasons to be concerned, but no need to panic.

Novel ways of interacting on-line are new to everyone, including security professionals and risk managers. I’ve been thinking about the various risks for enterprises associated with social media and social networking. In my mind, the risks fall into two categories in a business setting:

There are good reasons for enterprises to be concerned about the risk associated with social media and social networking. To understand what can be done about them, it’s important to understand not only the role that social networking plays in business and personal lives, but also how the associated risks can be classified. If you’re interested in my thoughts on the topic, please see my earlier social networking posts.

