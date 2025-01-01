Risk Management The Reason For All Information Security Woes... Sleep Deprivation Sleep deprivation fundamentally shifts a decision-maker's risk preference from minimizing losses to aggressively pursuing the best potential gains. Therefore, information security initiatives must be...

Networking The Hidden Costs of Information Security Projects Security projects often underestimate hidden costs: requirements gathering, transitioning from current solutions, project oversight, validation of completion, and personnel training. Applying Total...

Incident Response Initial Security Incident Questionnaire for Responders This cheat sheet helps incident handlers assess situations by asking the right questions: understanding background (how detected, security posture), defining communication parameters (coordinator,...

Training Traits of a Good Manager of an Information Technology Team Technical expertise rarely correlates with management ability. Google research found employees valued even-keeled bosses who made time for one-on-ones, helped puzzle through problems by asking...