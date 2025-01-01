- Risk Management The Reason For All Information Security Woes... Sleep Deprivation
Sleep deprivation fundamentally shifts a decision-maker's risk preference from minimizing losses to aggressively pursuing the best potential gains. Therefore, information security initiatives must be...
- Networking The Hidden Costs of Information Security Projects
Security projects often underestimate hidden costs: requirements gathering, transitioning from current solutions, project oversight, validation of completion, and personnel training. Applying Total...
- Incident Response Initial Security Incident Questionnaire for Responders
This cheat sheet helps incident handlers assess situations by asking the right questions: understanding background (how detected, security posture), defining communication parameters (coordinator,...
- Malware My Upcoming Presentations: Career, Malware, Social Media
- Training Traits of a Good Manager of an Information Technology Team
Technical expertise rarely correlates with management ability. Google research found employees valued even-keeled bosses who made time for one-on-ones, helped puzzle through problems by asking...
- Leadership 7 Inconvenient Truths for Information Security
Employees use personal devices for work, reuse passwords, write credentials down, click on links, and disable security software. Acknowledging these common behaviors as reality rather than pretending...