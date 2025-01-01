Tools 4 Free Tools to Detect Local Insecure Browser Plugins Four free tools can identify locally-installed browser plugins that need security patches: Google Chrome's built-in warnings and Secbrowsing extension, Mozilla's Plugin Check page, Qualys...

Malware Advanced Persistent Threat Haiku

Malware Respect the Browser - Security Awareness Recommendations Six brief browser safety recommendations for non-technical users: use bookmarks to avoid typosquatting, patch browsers and add-ons automatically, ensure HTTPS for sensitive data, log out properly,...

Malware Analysis 3 Tools to Scan the File System With Custom Malware Signatures Traditional antivirus tools don't allow custom signatures, but ClamAV, YARA, and Vscan let incident responders scan file systems for indicators of compromise without waiting for vendor updates. YARA...

Assessments Security Assessment Report as a Critique, Not Criticism Write security assessment reports as critique, not criticism. Focus on factual findings, processes, and organizational structure rather than chastising individuals—angry readers ignore key messages....