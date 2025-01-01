- Tools 4 Free Tools to Detect Local Insecure Browser Plugins
Four free tools can identify locally-installed browser plugins that need security patches: Google Chrome's built-in warnings and Secbrowsing extension, Mozilla's Plugin Check page, Qualys...
- Malware Advanced Persistent Threat Haiku
- Malware Respect the Browser - Security Awareness Recommendations
Six brief browser safety recommendations for non-technical users: use bookmarks to avoid typosquatting, patch browsers and add-ons automatically, ensure HTTPS for sensitive data, log out properly,...
- Malware Analysis 3 Tools to Scan the File System With Custom Malware Signatures
Traditional antivirus tools don't allow custom signatures, but ClamAV, YARA, and Vscan let incident responders scan file systems for indicators of compromise without waiting for vendor updates. YARA...
- Assessments Security Assessment Report as a Critique, Not Criticism
Write security assessment reports as critique, not criticism. Focus on factual findings, processes, and organizational structure rather than chastising individuals—angry readers ignore key messages....
- Malware Antivirus Products Are Like Cold Medicine - Not A Rant
Antivirus products resemble cold medicine: established offerings have few differentiating characteristics, they treat symptoms rather than underlying problems, core technologies haven't changed...