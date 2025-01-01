Privacy Unemployment Insurance Fraud and Identity Theft: Up Close and Personal Scammers are using stolen personal information to file fraudulent unemployment claims, opening bank accounts in victims' names to receive payments. Victims typically discover the fraud when they...

Malware Analysis Learning Malware Analysis and Cybersecurity Writing Online

Tools How to Set Up a SpiderFoot Server for OSINT Research SpiderFoot automates OSINT collection from numerous data sources, including Shodan and Have I Been Pwned, to gather intelligence about IPs, domains, and email addresses. Running the free, open source...

Leadership What's It Like for a New CISO? Transitioning into a CISO role involves forming an information security program, justifying cybersecurity purchases with business-relevant details, and addressing practical challenges like enabling...

Communication Top 10 Cybersecurity Writing Mistakes Common writing mistakes span structure, look, words, tone, and information—the key aspects that work together to capture and hold readers' attention. Avoiding these pitfalls strengthens technical...