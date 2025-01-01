- Social Networking How Clickjacking Attacks Work
Clickjacking tricks users into clicking invisible elements from other sites—commonly used to propagate Facebook links. Advanced variations can de-anonymize visitors by capturing their identity when...
- Malware Reflections Upon Deception-Based Security Tactics
Deception tactics for IT defense include network honeypots to detect lateral movement, host-based decoys like fake files and slow service emulators, and endpoint approaches that fool evasive malware...
- Assessments Cheat Sheet for Creating Security Assessment Reports
There's surprisingly little online guidance about creating good security assessment reports. This one-page cheat sheet covers the general approach, data analysis, methodology documentation, scope...
- Tools Using Pastebin Sites for Pen Testing Reconnaissance
Pastebin sites can aid penetration testing reconnaissance—stolen data, source code snippets, configuration details, and employee information often appear there. Tools like Pastebin Parser search...
- Assessments Why Your Security Assessment Recommendations Get Ignored
Security assessment recommendations get ignored for several reasons: reports go unread due to poor writing or checkbox compliance, readers disbelieve findings that contradict their views, IT staff...
- Social Networking Security Implications of the "Web" Becoming the "Social Web"
The web is becoming the social web—instant communication, public archives, mobile access, weak relationships. Security implications: business interactions occur outside corporate networks, data leaks...