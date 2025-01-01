Malware The Use of the Modern Social Web by Malicious Software Modern malware exploits the social web ecosystem: using social networking sites for command-and-control, controlling social media content for financial/political rewards, distributing links for...

Risk Management The Contagious Smell of Fear in Cybersecurity Security decisions are affected by factors beyond rational analysis—choice fatigue, sleep deprivation, and anxiety. Research shows fear can spread through scent; women who smelled "fearful sweat"...

Malware The Use of Social Engineering by Mobile Device Malware Mobile malware spreads primarily through social engineering rather than exploits. Techniques include disguising trojans as legitimate apps (DroidDream looked like "Super Guitar Solo"), directing...

Malware Learn Better Security Breach PR from Harold Sun's Halfhearted Apology Herald Sun's website was compromised to serve rogue antivirus, but their brief apology offered few details and underplayed the risk. Better post-incident communications require promptness, clarity,...

Malware The Changing Landscape of Malware for Mobile Devices Mobile malware targets sensitive transactions including banking and two-factor authentication. ZeuS variants intercept SMS authentication codes across Symbian, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, and...