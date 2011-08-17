Security builder & leader

How Antivirus Vendors Describe Their Cloud Capabilities

Cloud antivirus uses lightweight endpoint agents that send file details to provider infrastructure for analysis, allowing the broader user community to benefit from processed data. Major vendors including AVG, ESET, Kaspersky, McAfee, Panda, Sophos, and Symantec have incorporated such capabilities into their products.

We’re continuing to ride the wave of IT transformation and marketing efforts around various cloud computing paradigms. Driven by the need to handle increasing malware volume and the opportunity to derive intelligence from a large user community, antivirus vendors have been incorporating some aspects of cloud-themed processing into their products.

Reminder: What is Cloud Antivirus?

I defined the notion of cloud antivirus in my earlier post on the topic:

Cloud anti-virus is anti-malware technology that uses lightweight agent software on the protected endpoint, while offloading the majority of data analysis to the provider’s infrastructure.

Instead of having to assess whether a file is malicious by performing analysis locally, the agent captures the relevant details from the endpoint and provides them to the cloud engine for processing. As the result, the broad community of the tool’s users benefit from the processed data collected from various subsets of the population.

While some products are designed to act as standalone cloud antivirus tools, the broader adoption of cloud capabilities has been driven by enhancements incorporated into existing antivirus or Internet security products.

Cloud Antivirus Capabilities Build Into Common AV Products

I spent some time exploring publicly-available information about common antivirus products to understand how the vendors describe and position their cloud capabilities. Here’s the gist of what I found, in case you want to dig deeper into this topic:

The excerpts above that outline how antivirus vendors describe their cloud capabilities are taken mostly from marketing documents. If you have pointers to more technical descriptions of these mechanisms, please leave a comment.

More on
MalwareCloud
3 min to read
Published: August 17, 2011
Updated: February 14, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →