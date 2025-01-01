Cloud Withholding Single Sign-On from SaaS Customers is Bad for Business and Security Many SaaS vendors restrict Single Sign-On (SSO) to their most expensive enterprise tiers, a practice that undermines the security of smaller customers. This pricing strategy is misguided, as SSO is a...

Leadership Three Ways CISOs Can Drive More Meaningful Collaboration Modern CISOs must evolve from pure technologists into business leaders who actively collaborate with non-IT stakeholders. By gaining situational awareness, demonstrating how security supports...

Career Let's Address the Cybersecurity Careers Gap The difficulty many face in entering and progressing in cybersecurity stems from a "careers gap" rather than just a skills shortage. Bridging this gap requires organizations to embrace...

Leadership As a CISO, Are You a Builder, Fixer, or Scale Operator? Security leaders can better navigate their careers by identifying whether their strengths lie in building programs from scratch, fixing broken ones, or scaling established operations. Understanding...

Cloud Untangling the Complexity of SaaS Ownership in the Enterprise The ease with which employees can adopt SaaS applications creates a visibility and governance gap for IT and security teams. Addressing this complexity involves documenting roles and...