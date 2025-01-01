My Writing
- Cloud Withholding Single Sign-On from SaaS Customers is Bad for Business and Security Many SaaS vendors restrict Single Sign-On (SSO) to their most expensive enterprise tiers, a practice that undermines the security of smaller customers. This pricing strategy is misguided, as SSO is a...
- Leadership Three Ways CISOs Can Drive More Meaningful Collaboration Modern CISOs must evolve from pure technologists into business leaders who actively collaborate with non-IT stakeholders. By gaining situational awareness, demonstrating how security supports...
- Career Let's Address the Cybersecurity Careers Gap The difficulty many face in entering and progressing in cybersecurity stems from a "careers gap" rather than just a skills shortage. Bridging this gap requires organizations to embrace...
- Leadership As a CISO, Are You a Builder, Fixer, or Scale Operator? Security leaders can better navigate their careers by identifying whether their strengths lie in building programs from scratch, fixing broken ones, or scaling established operations. Understanding...
- Cloud Untangling the Complexity of SaaS Ownership in the Enterprise The ease with which employees can adopt SaaS applications creates a visibility and governance gap for IT and security teams. Addressing this complexity involves documenting roles and...
- Communication Shift Your Mindset from Conflict to Collaboration to Succeed in Security The traditional combative mindset of security professionals often leads to friction with other departments and a reputation as the "Department of No." To become business enablers, security teams must...