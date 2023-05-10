Security builder & leader

As a CISO, Are You a Builder, Fixer, or Scale Operator?

Security leaders can better navigate their careers by identifying whether their strengths lie in building programs from scratch, fixing broken ones, or scaling established operations. Understanding this professional identity helps CISOs align with the right organizations, articulate their value during job searches, and prioritize their own professional growth.

When contemplating the next step in your career as a cybersecurity leader, understand what you do best and what you enjoy doing. Figuring this out will help you identify organizations and projects that will benefit from your superpowers and accelerate your growth as a professional. As an added bonus, you’ll be more effective in communicating how you bring value to an organization and what distinguishes you in the industry. One approach to understanding and explaining this is to consider whether, as a CISO, you are a Builder, Fixer, or Scale Operator.

There are many ways of grouping security leaders. Each approach is helpful for different reasons. Consider the following thoughtful examples:

These are valuable archetypes. However, they aren’t expressly designed to help you identify and arrive at your next role. There’s room for another model for portraying who you are as a security leader.

Our approach to describing the CISO’s professional identity aims to communicate to yourself and others whether you are a person who can build, fix, or scale the security program.

As you reflect on the past few years of work, determine which of the following categories fits you the most:

Which kind of CISO are you at this point in time? We change throughout our career.  Don’t assume that because you were one kind of security leader earlier, you’re the same today.

Here’s why it matters whether you consider yourself a Builder, Fixer, or Scale operator:

As you consider the next leg in your career journey, understanding whether you’re a Builder, Fixer, or Scale Operator will help you review opportunities at your current employer and consider alternatives at another organization. Either way, knowing your CISO differentiator will enable you to make more intentional decisions about how you operate and how you prioritize your growth and development.

This post was co-authored by Yael Nagler and Lenny Zeltser
May 10, 2023

