REMnux Usage Tips for Malware Analysis on Linux

REMnux provides a curated Linux environment for malware analysis, with tools organized by task: Windows PE analysis, Linux binaries, documents, network interactions, memory forensics, and data gathering. Docker containers extend capabilities for tools like Thug honeyclient, RetDec decompiler, and Radare2.

This cheat sheet outlines the tools and commands for analyzing malware using the REMnux v7 Linux distribution. To print, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

Get Started with REMnux

Operate Your REMnux System

Shut down the system shutdown Reboot the system reboot Switch to a root shell sudo -s Renew DHCP lease renew-dhcp See current IP address myip Edit a text file code file View an image file feh file Start web server httpd start Start SSH server sshd start

Analyze Windows Executables

Static Properties: manalyze, peframe, pefile, pyew, exiftool, clamscan, pescan, portex, bearcommander, pecheck

Strings and Deobfuscation: pestr, bbcrack, brxor.py, base64dump, xorsearch, flarestrings, floss, cyberchef

Code Emulation: binee, capa, vivbin

Disassemble/Decompile: ghidra, cutter, objdump, r2

Unpacking: bytehist, de4dot, upx

Reverse-Engineer Linux Binaries

Static Properties: trid, exiftool, pyew, readelf.py

Disassemble/Decompile: ghidra, cutter, objdump, r2

Debugging: edb, gdb

Behavior Analysis: ltrace, strace, frida, sysdig, unhide

Investigate Other Forms of Malicious Code

Examine Suspicious Documents

Explore Network Interactions

Gather and Analyze Data

Other Analysis Tasks

Use Docker Containers for Analysis

Thug Honeyclient: remnux/thug

JSDetox JavaScript Analysis: remnux/jsdetox

Rekall Memory Forensics: remnux/recall

RetDec Decompiler: remnux/retdec

Radare2 Reversing Framework: remnux/radare2

Ciphey Automatic Decrypter: remnux/ciphey

Viper Binary Analysis Framework: remnux/viper

Interact with Docker Images

List local images docker images Update local image docker pull image Delete local image docker rmi imageid Delete unused resources docker system prune Open a shell inside a transient container docker run --rm -it image bash Map a local TCP port 80 to container’s port 80 docker run --rm -it -p 80:80 image bash Map your current directory into container docker run --rm -it -v .:dirimage bash

