Security builder & leader

REMnux Usage Tips for Malware Analysis on Linux

REMnux provides a curated Linux environment for malware analysis, with tools organized by task: Windows PE analysis, Linux binaries, documents, network interactions, memory forensics, and data gathering. Docker containers extend capabilities for tools like Thug honeyclient, RetDec decompiler, and Radare2.

REMnux Usage Tips for Malware Analysis on Linux - illustration

This cheat sheet outlines the tools and commands for analyzing malware using the REMnux v7 Linux distribution. To print, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

Get Started with REMnux

Operate Your REMnux System

Shut down the system shutdown Reboot the system reboot Switch to a root shell sudo -s Renew DHCP lease renew-dhcp See current IP address myip Edit a text file code file View an image file feh file Start web server httpd start Start SSH server sshd start

Analyze Windows Executables

Reverse-Engineer Linux Binaries

Investigate Other Forms of Malicious Code

Examine Suspicious Documents

Explore Network Interactions

Gather and Analyze Data

Other Analysis Tasks

Use Docker Containers for Analysis

Interact with Docker Images

List local images docker images Update local image docker pull image Delete local image docker rmi imageid Delete unused resources docker system prune Open a shell inside a transient container docker run --rm -it image bash Map a local TCP port 80 to container’s port 80 docker run --rm -it -p 80:80 image bash Map your current directory into container docker run --rm -it -v .:dirimage bash

This cheat sheet for REMnux is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License.

More on
Malware AnalysisREMnux
You can learn the malware analysis techniques that make use of the tools installed and pre-configured on REMnux by taking Reverse-Engineering Malware training at SANS Institute. If you like this reference, take a look at my other IT and security cheat sheets.
3 min to read
Published: January 27, 2012
Updated: August 16, 2020

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →