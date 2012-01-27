REMnux Usage Tips for Malware Analysis on Linux
REMnux provides a curated Linux environment for malware analysis, with tools organized by task: Windows PE analysis, Linux binaries, documents, network interactions, memory forensics, and data gathering. Docker containers extend capabilities for tools like Thug honeyclient, RetDec decompiler, and Radare2.
This cheat sheet outlines the tools and commands for analyzing malware using the REMnux v7 Linux distribution. To print, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.
Get Started with REMnux
- Get REMnux as a virtual appliance, install the distro on a dedicated system, or add it to an existing one.
- Review REMnux documentation at docs.remnux.org.
- Keep your system up to date by periodically running “remnux upgrade” and “remnux update”.
- Become familiar with REMnux malware analysis tools available as Docker images.
- Know default logon credentials. Username:
remnux, password:
malware
Operate Your REMnux System
Shut down the system
shutdown
Reboot the system
reboot
Switch to a root shell
sudo -s
Renew DHCP lease
renew-dhcp
See current IP address
myip
Edit a text file
code file
View an image file
feh file
Start web server
httpd start
Start SSH server
sshd start
Analyze Windows Executables
- Static Properties: manalyze, peframe, pefile, pyew, exiftool, clamscan, pescan, portex, bearcommander, pecheck
- Strings and Deobfuscation: pestr, bbcrack, brxor.py, base64dump, xorsearch, flarestrings, floss, cyberchef
- Code Emulation: binee, capa, vivbin
- Disassemble/Decompile: ghidra, cutter, objdump, r2
- Unpacking: bytehist, de4dot, upx
Reverse-Engineer Linux Binaries
- Static Properties: trid, exiftool, pyew, readelf.py
- Disassemble/Decompile: ghidra, cutter, objdump, r2
- Debugging: edb, gdb
- Behavior Analysis: ltrace, strace, frida, sysdig, unhide
Investigate Other Forms of Malicious Code
- Android: apktool, droidlysis, androgui.py, baksmali, dex2jar
- Java: cfr, procyon, jad, jd-gui, idx_parser.py
- Python: pyinstxtractor.py, pycdc
- JavaScript: js, js-file, objects.js, box-js
- Shellcode: shellcode2exe.bat, scdbg, xorsearch
- PowerShell: pwsh, base64dump
- Flash: swfdump, flare, flasm, swf_mastah.py, xxxswf.
Examine Suspicious Documents
- Microsoft Office Files: vmonkey, pcodedmp, olevba, xlmdeobfuscator, oledump.py, msoffice-crypt, ssview
- RTF Files: rtfobj, rtfdump
- Email Messages: emldump, msgconvert
- PDF Files: pdfid, pdfparser, pdfextract, pdfdecrypt, peepdf, pdftk, pdfresurrect, qpdf, pdfobjflow
- General: base64dump, tesseract, exiftool
Explore Network Interactions
- Monitoring: burpsuite, networkminer, polarproxy, mitmproxy, wireshark, tshark, ngrep, tcpxtract, tcpick
- Connecting: thug, nc, tor, wget, curl, irc, ssh, unfurl
- Services: fakedns, fakemail, accept-all-ips, nc, httpd, inetsim, fakenet, sshd, myip
Gather and Analyze Data
- Network: Automater.py, shodan, ipwhois_cli.py, pdnstool
- Hashes: malwoverview.py, nsrllookup, Automater.py, vt, virustotal-search.py
- Files: yara, scalpel, bulk_extractor, ioc_writer
- Other: dexray, viper, time-decode.py
Other Analysis Tasks
- Memory Forensics: vol.py, vol3, linux_mem_diff.py, aeskeyfind, rsakeyfind, bulk_extractor
- File Editing: wxHexEditor, scite, code, xpdf, convertFile Extraction: 7z, unzip, unrar, cabextract
Use Docker Containers for Analysis
- Thug Honeyclient: remnux/thug
- JSDetox JavaScript Analysis: remnux/jsdetox
- Rekall Memory Forensics: remnux/recall
- RetDec Decompiler: remnux/retdec
- Radare2 Reversing Framework: remnux/radare2
- Ciphey Automatic Decrypter: remnux/ciphey
- Viper Binary Analysis Framework: remnux/viper
- REMnux distro in a Container: remnux/remnux-distro
Interact with Docker Images
List local images
docker images
Update local image
docker pull image
Delete local image
docker rmi imageid
Delete unused resources
docker system prune
Open a shell inside a transient container
docker run --rm -it image bash
Map a local TCP port 80 to container’s port 80
docker run --rm -it -p 80:80 image bash
Map your current directory into container
docker run --rm -it -v .:dirimage bash
This cheat sheet for REMnux is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License.