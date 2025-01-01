Risk Management The Endowment Effect in Information Security The endowment effect—valuing items in your possession more highly—may cause security professionals to overestimate the value of data they protect. Business managers, more removed from the data, might...

Communication Tips for Troubleshooting Human Communications Effective communication requires empathy, acknowledging different perspectives, and phrasing arguments using the other person's terminology and objectives. Key tips cover email best practices,...

Malware How Malicious Code Can Run in Microsoft Office Documents Microsoft Office documents can execute malicious code through VBA macros (requiring social engineering to enable), exploit payloads targeting Office vulnerabilities, embedded Flash objects, or...

Encryption Confusing the Padlock and the Favicon in the Web Browser Attackers can display padlock-shaped favicons to fool users into thinking non-HTTPS connections are secure. Chrome and Firefox addressed this by removing favicons from the URL bar, while Internet...