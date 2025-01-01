Authentication Continuous and Seamless User Authentication with Biometrics Continuous authentication can verify user identity beyond initial login by monitoring behavioral and physiological biometrics—face recognition, walking patterns, voice, and interaction...

Authentication Creative Options for Better Authentication of Mobile Phone Users Mobile phone authentication can move beyond awkward passwords and PINs by leveraging built-in sensors for fingerprints, walking patterns, facial geometry, voice, thermal imaging, and grip...

Risk Management Mutually-Assured Destruction as a Factor in Cyber Warfare Since no practical defense exists against nation-state cyber intrusions, countries may need to compromise adversaries' IT assets to establish mutually-assured destruction as a deterrent. Nations with...

Product Management What Does a Security Product Manager Do? A security product manager defines product capabilities and drives adoption for information security solutions, working closely with customers, sales, and engineering teams. Unlike most infosec roles...