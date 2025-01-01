Malware Malware: Whom or What Are We Fighting? Malware is a tool used by people to achieve objectives—security professionals aren't fighting the software itself but the individuals, companies, and nations behind it. Understanding the larger...

Malware Participating in the Eternal Cycle of Cybersecurity The fight between cyber attackers and defenders resembles an ecological cycle between predator and prey—the goal is equilibrium, not victory. Being complacent is risky because maintaining balance...

Career Security Trends and Your Career Plans Information security trends like operationalization, hypersegregation, and active defense create opportunities for both IT operations and security professionals. Operations personnel can expand into...

Cloud How to Get a Windows XP Mode Virtual Machine on Windows 8.1 Microsoft's Windows XP Mode can be extracted and converted into a VirtualBox or VMware virtual machine for use on Windows 8 and later. The process involves downloading the installer, extracting the...

Authentication What to Do About Password-Sharing? Password sharing is a reality driven by convenience and social norms—Netflix even encourages it with multiple profiles per account. Rather than pretending credential sharing doesn't exist, products...