Authentication How Yahoo's New On-Demand Passwords Feature Works Yahoo's on-demand passwords feature sends one-time codes via SMS instead of requiring users to remember traditional credentials. This approach balances convenience with security, though it means...

Malware Analysis Contemplating Malware Vaccination via Infection Markers Some malware checks for infection markers like mutexes, registry keys, or processes to avoid infecting systems twice. Preemptively creating these markers can vaccinate systems against specific...

Social Networking Scammers Prescreen Victims for Tech Support Scams via Twitter and Phone Tech support scammers use Twitter bots to respond to public messages containing words like "virus" and "malware," inviting potential victims to call phone numbers where automated systems profile...

Malware Analysis Getting to Know Jan Miller and His Hybrid Malware Analysis Sandbox Combining static and dynamic analysis in malware sandboxes extracts more artifacts and indicators than pure runtime behavior observation alone. This "hybrid analysis" approach addresses...

Tools Experimenting with Honeypots Using the Modern Honey Network The Modern Honey Network (MHN) simplifies deploying and managing low-interaction honeypots like Cowrie, Dionaea, and Wordpot through a web-based interface. Installing MHN on an inexpensive cloud VM...