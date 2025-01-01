Cloud Security Risks and Benefits of Docker Application Containers Docker containers share the host kernel, providing weaker isolation than virtual machines but offering security benefits like smaller vulnerability surfaces and easier patching through image...

Cloud Getting to Know Docker for Distributing and Running Applications Docker packages applications into containers that include all necessary dependencies and configuration, eliminating installation headaches for end users. Containers share the host OS kernel rather...

Web Security Free Online Tools for Looking up Potentially Malicious Websites A curated list of free online tools for investigating potentially malicious websites, ranging from services that provide historical reputation data to those that examine URLs in real time. Options...

Privacy Security of Third-Party Keyboard Apps on Mobile Devices Third-party mobile keyboards with network access can capture keystrokes and transmit them to developers' servers, creating keylogger-like risks. Keyboard developers vary widely in their security...