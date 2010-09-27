Security builder & leader

The Big Picture of the Security Incident Cycle

Incident response doesn't exist in isolation—it connects with intrusion detection, penetration testing, application security, and network defense through a four-phase cycle: Plan, Resist, Detect, and Respond. Many organizations fail by over-investing in one phase while neglecting how these phases interconnect.

The Security Incident Cycle Flow

Speaking at the US Digital Forensic and Incident Response Summit 2010, Richard Bejtlich discussed the topic of CIRT-Level Response to Advanced Persistent Threat. His talk focused on the unique challenges of handling APT incidents that span years, not days. The presentation (PDF) included a slide that outlined the structure of the Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT) group that Richard built at General Electric to support the security incident cycle. I’ll refer to this diagram; however, my interpretation might differ from that of Richard, as I do not recall the specific details he shared with the audience when discussing this slide.

Security Incident Cycle: Plan, Resist, Detect and Respond

Phases of the Security Incident Cycle

Your ability to navigate the security incident cycle is critical to the success of your data protection efforts. Let’s take a quick look at the phases of the cycle:

Failures Navigating the Security Incident Cycle

Too often, organizations focus on only one phase of the security incident cycle, without recognizing that each phase is part of a larger circle. Let’s look at some of these failures:

Do you work at one of these organizations? If so, what can you do to begin looking at security incidents as part of a larger Plan, Resist, Detect and Respond cycle? Perhaps that’s a topic for another post. In the meantime, I’d love to hear your thoughts in comments.

This post was originally published on the SANS Computer Forensics blog.
4 min to read
September 27, 2010

