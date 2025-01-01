Articles on Tools

Tools A Closer Look at the Google Domains Registrar Google Domains simplifies domain management with features like URL forwarding, email aliases, and easy integration with Google services. Private registration uses a WhoisProxy service to conceal...

Tools First Look at Google's New Domain Registrar Google Domains offers domain registration at $12 per year with private registration included at no extra cost—a feature that competitors typically charge for. The transfer process is straightforward,...

Malware Internet Noise and Malicious Requests to a New Web Server A new web server with no public content immediately receives scans for open proxies, probes from potentially infected systems, and searches for phpMyAdmin vulnerabilities. These requests represent...

Malware Malware: Whom or What Are We Fighting? Malware is a tool used by people to achieve objectives—security professionals aren't fighting the software itself but the individuals, companies, and nations behind it. Understanding the larger...

Cloud How to Get a Windows XP Mode Virtual Machine on Windows 8.1 Microsoft's Windows XP Mode can be extracted and converted into a VirtualBox or VMware virtual machine for use on Windows 8 and later. The process involves downloading the installer, extracting the...