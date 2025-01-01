Articles on Tools

- Tools A Closer Look at the Google Domains Registrar
Google Domains simplifies domain management with features like URL forwarding, email aliases, and easy integration with Google services. Private registration uses a WhoisProxy service to conceal...
- Tools First Look at Google's New Domain Registrar
Google Domains offers domain registration at $12 per year with private registration included at no extra cost—a feature that competitors typically charge for. The transfer process is straightforward,...
- Malware Internet Noise and Malicious Requests to a New Web Server
A new web server with no public content immediately receives scans for open proxies, probes from potentially infected systems, and searches for phpMyAdmin vulnerabilities. These requests represent...
- Malware Malware: Whom or What Are We Fighting?
Malware is a tool used by people to achieve objectives—security professionals aren't fighting the software itself but the individuals, companies, and nations behind it. Understanding the larger...
- Cloud How to Get a Windows XP Mode Virtual Machine on Windows 8.1
Microsoft's Windows XP Mode can be extracted and converted into a VirtualBox or VMware virtual machine for use on Windows 8 and later. The process involves downloading the installer, extracting the...
- Authentication Continuous and Seamless User Authentication with Biometrics
Continuous authentication can verify user identity beyond initial login by monitoring behavioral and physiological biometrics—face recognition, walking patterns, voice, and interaction...