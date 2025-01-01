Articles on Tools

Tools The Importance of Feeling Secure Feeling secure differs from being secure—both matter. Users may abandon effective but quiet security tools, CISOs need compelling metrics and reports even when doing excellent work, and clients need...

Tools SWFREtools for Analyzing Flash Malware SWFREtools provides free utilities for reverse-engineering malicious Flash programs, including Flash Dissector for examining SWF structure and disassembling ActionScript. FP Debugger traces Flash...

Tools 4 Free Tools to Detect Local Insecure Browser Plugins Four free tools can identify locally-installed browser plugins that need security patches: Google Chrome's built-in warnings and Secbrowsing extension, Mozilla's Plugin Check page, Qualys...

Networking The Hidden Costs of Information Security Projects Security projects often underestimate hidden costs: requirements gathering, transitioning from current solutions, project oversight, validation of completion, and personnel training. Applying Total...