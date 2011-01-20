Security builder & leader

Security Scoreboard - "Yelp" for Enterprise Security Products?

Security Scoreboard assembles user-generated reviews of information security products with the goal of helping enterprises select infosec vendors. The idea reminds me of sites such as Yelp and Angie’s List, which collect and distribute feedback about products and services from real-world customers.

It’s great to see an effort to bring transparency into the world of enterprise security purchases. Security Scoreboard is looking to provide additional data points for the process enterprises follow when evaluating and selecting information security products, services and vendors.

It’s an endeavor from which the security community can truly benefit if Security Scoreboard is able to capture and maintain the attention of high-quality reviewers. The challenges that Security Scoreboard will need to overcome include:

Security Scoreboard has an opportunity to improve the way we purchase enterprise security products and services and, as the side effect, provide vendors with incentives to improve their offerings to capture the minds and hearts of their customers. To accomplish this, Security Scoreboard has a lot of work to do to build a community, expand the features of its current website and fine-tune a business model. The company’s recently-received initial funding round should help it move forward with its plans.

Update: For a few more notes about Security Scoreboard, read the thoughts that Anton Chuvakin and Dave Shackleford shared about it.

January 20, 2011

